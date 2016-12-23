Prosecutors: 'Making a Murderer' inmate's confession legal

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans suffer an embarrassing setback on their No. 1 campaign promise as health care legislation, short of votes, is delayed in the Senate

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and resulting in a power outage as people were evacuated from trains along the subway line

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation when she said librarians are on the front line of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and facts."

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

Insisting that logging could have cleaned up dead, bug-infested trees that are fueling a Utah wildfire, a Republican state lawmaker blamed federal mismanagement and lawsuits by "tree hugger" environmentalists for a blaze that has burned 13 homes

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Hundreds of inventors are auditioning their wares for Walmart as part of an "open call" by the world's largest retailer, hopeful the company will offer them shelf space at up to 4,700 stores nationwide.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

Republicans are touting that premiums would go down under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" has no basis for his claims that his confession wasn't voluntary and shouldn't be released from prison as a judge has ordered, state attorneys argued in a court filing.

Brendan Dassey, now 27, was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. He told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's Manitowoc County salvage yard.

A federal magistrate judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August, ruling investigators coerced Dassey into confessing. The judge agreed with Dassey's arguments that detectives promised him leniency and took advantage of his cognitive problems and youth. Dassey was 16 years old at the time of the interrogation.

The state Justice Department has appealed the judge's ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A team of attorneys from the state Justice Department, including Attorney General Brad Schimel, Solicitor General Misha Tseytlin and Deputy Solicitor General Luke Berg, argued in brief filed Wednesday that Dassey's claims have no grounds.

The detectives didn't offer Dassey any specific benefits for his confession, the attorneys wrote, and the investigators exerted far less pressure than in many other juvenile confessions that the appeals court has upheld. As for his cognitive problems, Dassey attended mostly regular-track high school classes and he resisted many of the detectives' questions, the brief said.

Dassey also gave detectives details they never suggested, including colors and sounds from the scene in the salvage yard, including Halbrach's screams, conversations, timing of events and his motivations, the filing said. Taken together, those details suggest the confession was probably voluntary and true, the attorneys wrote.

Dassey's attorneys didn't immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment on the filing.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison in a separate trial. He's pursuing his own appeal.

Both men claim police framed them because they were angry with Avery after he filed a lawsuit against Manitowoc County over his wrongful imprisonment for a sexual assault he didn't commit.

Their claims gained attention last year after Netflix aired "Making a Murderer," a multi-part series examining Halbach's death and the Avery family.

"Making a Murderer" prompted widespread conjecture about the pair's innocence and sparked a torrent of angry online postings demanding prosecutors set them free. Authorities who worked on the cases say the series was biased.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.