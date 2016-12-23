Audit finds closed Ohio charter school didn't repay $478,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's auditor says a now-closed charter school in Columbus failed to repay nearly $478,000 in state foundation overpayments after overstating enrollment.

Thousands more dollars in expenses are considered questionable in the closeout audit of the ScholArts Preparatory and Career Center for Children, which closed in February 2013. Auditor Dave Yost's office says it had trouble getting complete records from school management.

The findings about the failed repayment will be referred to prosecutors for possible legal action.

Yost says there wasn't enough documentation to determine ScholArts' compliance with federal expenditure requirements, so auditors also questioned about $648,000 in costs associated with federal programs.

Yost says the school and its sponsor, Kids Count of Dayton, didn't follow closing procedures required by Ohio law.

A message was left seeking comment from Kids Count.

