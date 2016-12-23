Cleveland, family to discuss settlement after woman's death

CLEVELAND (AP) - The city of Cleveland and the family of a mentally ill woman who collapsed and died after struggling with police officers have informed a judge they're willing to negotiate a possible settlement in the family's lawsuit.

Tanisha Anderson died in November 2014 after officers were called to her home. A medical examiner concluded that she stopped breathing after officers put her on the ground on her stomach and that heart problems and mental illness contributed to her death.

The city denied the family's allegations that police used excessive force.

A family attorney told Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2hg4IJJ ) that settlement discussions will include something other than a monetary settlement. He wouldn't elaborate.

A city spokesman wouldn't comment on the pending litigation.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.