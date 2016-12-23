Ohio firefighters called about trash blaze find burning body

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say firefighters who were called about an apparent trash fire in a neighborhood alley discovered a burning body in the middle of the night.

Investigators have determined that it is the body of a black female, but they say they couldn't further identify her early Friday under the circumstances.

Homicide and arson investigators are trying to determine who she is and what happened to her.

Police say firefighters didn't realize there was a body until they extinguished the small fire behind a home in a residential area of the city's Hilltop neighborhood.

