Police: Man tossed from bar for tossing drink climbs back in

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man thrown out of a bar after throwing a drink scaled a deck behind the establishment and took a seat again.

Police in Bethlehem said Nnaemeka Sam-Otuh was arrested Thursday morning after the incident at the Tally Ho Tavern.

WFMZ-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2i9adZg ) that a bouncer at the bar told police he threw the Allentown man out, but that he then climbed the deck to return. Bouncer Craig Cobian told police that Sam-Otuh began fighting with him and threatened to kill him.

Cobian then hailed down a police officer and the man was arrested.

Sam-Otuh was being held at the Northampton County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Information from: WFMZ-TV, http://www.wfmz.com

