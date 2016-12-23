OHGO app available to help drivers this holiday weekend

Drivers on the road this holiday weekend have one way to make traveling easier.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a new mobile app back in June that's available on your Smartphone called OHGO. It’s designed to help navigate drivers to where they need to go as quickly and safely as possible.

This app is designed to provide real-time Ohio traffic updates.

Users can receive personal traffic alerts, information on road construction and travel delays, and hands-free voice on the go.

The app is available for free on iTunes and Google Play.

Click here for a full tutorial on the app.