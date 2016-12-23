Christmas Eve store hours in the Valley

Christmas Eve is Saturday, and some Valley residents may be struggling to get their last-minute holiday shopping done on time.

However, several stores have reduced hours due to the holiday weekend.

Most CVS and Walgreens will keep to their 24/7 hours.

Just in case residents are still shopping for that perfect gift, below are the Christmas Eve hours for stores and malls in the Valley and when they close their doors.

-Kmart: 10 p.m.

-Walmart: 6 p.m.

-Giant Eagle: 5 p.m.

-Kohl's: 6 p.m.

-Toys R Us: 9 p.m.

-Eastwood Mall: 6 p.m.

-Southern Park Mall: 5 p.m.

-Shenango Mall: 6 p.m.