After house fire, Warren's family co-workers come together to help for the holidays

Friday, December 16th was a normal day for Dawnnita McCorkle and her family.

"I was getting ready for a Christmas party; our job was having a Christmas party. Basically, my daughter felt like she smelled something," said Dawnnita a housekeeper with the Residence Inn in Niles.

That smell turned out to be a grease fire, and despite her efforts to suffocate the blaze, it still destroyed much of the second floor of the home.

"I was like, I got to save my house, you know? I didn't want to leave. My son had to yell at me just to get out of the kitchen."

Dawnnita's co-workers noticed she was missing from the staff Christmas party, and when they found out what happened, quickly jumped into action.

"We also have been getting her food, and clothing. A couple of our house keepers bought her pots and pans," said Bethany Williams the assistant general manager of the Residence Inn.

Just 24 hours after the fire, Dawnnitta was supposed to walk across the stage at Kent State Trumbull to receive her degree in nursing. Luckily for her, her co-workers had that figured out as well.

"I said, ‘Didn’t I tell you I didn't want to cry today?’ So it was just like tears, but tears of joy. Then to walk in and see your co-workers, and those that weren't scheduled and they're here and they have flowers and they are giving you a degree. I'm just like, I can't believe it," said Dawnnita.

There is a silver lining to this story, Dawnnita and her family will be able to move into the home where they enjoyed so many memories in the past, and hopefully can make more in the future.

Here is the link to the Go Fund Me page.