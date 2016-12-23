Great Groceries: Brown Sugar and Cherry Glazed Ham - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Brown Sugar and Cherry Glazed Ham

Brown Sugar and Cherry Glazed Ham

1 1/2 cups cherry preserves
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 (8 lb.) Sparkle whole boneless ham

In small saucepan heat preserves, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, thyme and Worcestershire sauce. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes. 

Cut diamond shapes into ham and brush sauce over top. Heat ham according to package directions, basting with sauce every 30 minutes.

