Great Groceries: Brown Sugar and Cherry Glazed Ham

Brown Sugar and Cherry Glazed Ham

1 1/2 cups cherry preserves

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 (8 lb.) Sparkle whole boneless ham

In small saucepan heat preserves, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, mustard, thyme and Worcestershire sauce. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes.

Cut diamond shapes into ham and brush sauce over top. Heat ham according to package directions, basting with sauce every 30 minutes.