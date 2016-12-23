Rooster seizures in Youngstown may lead to new charges

Three people had court appearances Friday in connection with the recent seizure of more than 70 roosters at two properties in Youngstown. And Animal Charity says additional charges will likely be filed in a broader investigation of alleged cockfighting.

Appearing in municipal court were Luis Rodriguez and Rogelio Rojas, who were arrested together at a home on Ives Street where authorities found 45 game cocks.

Both waived preliminary hearings on drug possession charges.

Rojas's father, Rogelio Rojas Azuraga, was arraigned for keeping farm animals in violation of city housing codes.

Police found 35 roosters at his Forest View Drive home. He entered a not guilty plea.

Animal Charity had received anonymous tips about shipments of roosters to Youngstown.

"We're fairly certain that they are fighting them. We found some paraphernalia that would go along with cockfighting," said Mary Louk of Animal Charity.

Animal Charity said there have been increased reports about alleged cockfighting in Mahoning County.

"Yes, probably in the last 18 months we've gotten more complaints about it than we have in the previous 18 months. So we're seeing it increase," said Louk.

Animal Charity says cockfighting can be vicious and often deadly and they plan to use the evidence they have to file additional charges.

“All of the information is sitting with our special prosecutor and he's reviewing it. We do expect charges to be coming in the next seven to 10 days,” Louk said.

All of the seized birds are now in the care of Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna pending the outcome of the investigations.