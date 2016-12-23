Coates and Green unlikely to play for Steelers vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger likely will be without two key targets Sunday night against Baltimore.

Wide receiver Sammie Coates and tight end Ladarius Green were listed as doubtful on Friday.

Coates, who has played through two broken fingers on his left hand this season, tweaked his hamstring in practice Thursday and declined interview requests on Friday. Green did not practice this week after being placed in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit in last weekend's victory over Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh defensive end Stephon Tuitt missed practiced again on Friday with a sprained right knee but is listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, who hasn't played in nearly two months while recovering from a foot injury, is also questionable.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.