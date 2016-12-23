Youngstown home flooded by sewage just days before Christmas

A Youngstown woman isn't celebrating the Christmas she had planned.

Rose Burley's home on Forestview Drive became flooded with sewage on Friday -- just two days before Christmas.

"I don't know what to do? I have company coming from out of town," said Burley.

The city came out to look at the situation. A supervisor with the Waste Water Treatment Plant tells 21 News that since fewer people are living in that particular area sediment builds up in the lines and can cause backups.

The home will now be added to a list of "trouble spots" in the city, meaning once every three months or so the lines will be flushed.

"It completely flooded the house with feces and sewer. So we had to replace all the floors, file the claim with the city; they're not responsible. So I called today and I said this time they need to be made responsible. I want to know when the last time that drain was cleaned," said owner Lisa Jackson.

Burley, who lives at the home, calls the situation "ridiculous."

"Make some amends for what is going on in my house. I mean, I'm losing everything and I'm not getting paid or anything. I'm disabled. I get a once a month check. I can't clean up this stuff," she said.