McDonalds Hoop News 12/23/16

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Canfield 56 Poland 66

Springfield 58 Lisbon 30

Salem 73 Liberty 71

New Castle 54 Quaker Valley 53

Campbell 42 Struthers 62

Hudson 52 Fitch 46

Girard 51 Niles 48

Mineral Ridge 60 McDonald 111

Lakeview 59 Crestwood 52 OT


H.S. Basketball | Girls

Howland 60 Boardman 34

Sharpsville 76 Warren Harding 90

