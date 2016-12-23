Crosby scores 24th, Penguins top struggling Devils 4-1

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back from their worst performance of the season with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Chad Ruhwedel got the first goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves to win for the first time in three starts.

The Penguins improved to 8-0-1 in their last nine home games while offering an immediate response after getting crushed 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday.

Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Cory Schneider stopped 35 shots but received little help in front of him.

