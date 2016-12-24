Overnight accident on I-680 in Youngstown under investigation

The cause of an accident involving a tow truck on I-680 in Youngstown is under investigation.

The crash happened just before midnight on 680 northbound near the South Avenue exit.

Police on scene told 21 News the driver of a red Chevy Cavalier lost control and slammed into a tow truck working on the side of the road.

That tow truck already had another vehicle on the back of its flat bed.

All of the vehicles were heavily damaged but no one was hurt.