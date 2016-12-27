Insurance company challenges $2.3 million award to former Boardman agent

A major insurance company has put its arguments into writing as to why one of its former agents should not collect $2.3 million in damages.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance has filed a reply with the Ohio Supreme Court, which is considering the insurance company's challenge to a lower court decision handed up in favor of Christine Lucarell.

In 2012, a jury awarded the Boardman woman and former candidate for Mahoning County Treasurer, $42 million for her claim that she took part in Nationwide's Executive Agent program, but says she lost everything when the company changed the rules and took her clients.

In her original lawsuit, Lucarell claimed she is one of about 400 people to join a three year program offered by Nationwide.

If she succeeded in the program, selling at least $1.2 million cumulative in insurance, she claimed she would be eligible to become an independent agent. Lucarel's attorney said Nationwide made it nearly impossible to meet their standards.

The trial judge reduced the award to $14 million. In December the Seventh District Court of Appeals cut the award further to $2.3 million.

In its reply, Nationwide says that the decision fundamentally alters the law of contracts, fraud, and punitive damages in Ohio.

The insurance company says the lower court ruling affects nearly every business transaction in the state, creating uncertainty in nearly every aspect of consumer and commercial deal.

Nationwide says under the law, punitive damages are not recoverable in contracts, and the company seeks a ruling in its own favor.

The Ohio Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case.

Lucarell ran for Mahoning County Treasurer this fall, losing to incumbent Dan Yemma.