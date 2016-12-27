Berlin Center exotic animal sanctuary property listed for sale

A piece of Mahoning County real estate is on the market that may appeal to animal lovers.

The property that now contains Noah's Lost Ark Extoic Animal Rescue in Berlin Township is listed for sale on the Howard Hanna realty website.

The $650,000 asking price for the 30 acres at 8424 Bedell Road, includes a country home, a retail building, barns, restroom, and several other buildings.

Cathy Evanovitz has worked closely with the non-profit organization for several years. She tells 21 News, the operator is looking to move the animals to a warmer climate. Evanovitz emphasizes that the animals are not for sale and that Noah's Lost Ark is not closing. She says, a sale would be "contingent" on the animals remaining at the property until a more suitable location is found.

The online listing includes pictures of the property, as well as photos of a lion, a tiger and a bear.

The real estate agent also tells 21 News that neither the animals, nor the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary name are for sale, only the property.

The listing says the property would be ideal for an animal sanctuary, mini-farm or other home business. The ad, which says there are no zoning or deed restrictions, includes the hashtag #animalparkopportunity.

21 News has attempted to reach the operator of Noah's Lost Ark by phone to find out more on the plans for the future of the sanctuary and animals, but has received no response. However, we received the following response to an email request for information: "The animals are fine no new owner they will always b with me forever." The email did not give a name of the person who sent it.

21 News replied to the email asking for the identification of the person who sent it, and received the following response, "And please don't put anything on the news about Noahs lost ark being for sale because it is NOT and that would be a lie."

Messages posted as recently as last week on Noah's Lost Ark Facebook page show no indication that they are leaving the facility.

One message on the social media site lists "immediate openings for hardworking individuals who love animals and working outdoors."

A message posted on Tuesday said normal duties at the sanctuary are taking taking twelve hours each day.

Evanovitz estimates a sale could take several years. She say the operator has been considering a move for about five years.

According to the sanctuary's website, Noah's Lost Ark receives no government funding and relies solely on donations and admission fees in order to feed and care for the animals.

They are closed for season from November 1 through May 15.