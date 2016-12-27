State Fire Marshal investigates Warren house fire

Fire caused heavy damage to this home on Homewood Ave. in Warren

The Warren Fire Department has called in the State Fire Marshal to determine how a fire broke out in unoccupied home Tuesday afternoon.

Fire quickly spread through the two-story, wood frame home at 350 Homewood Avenue SE, which is just south of Trumbull Memorial hospital.

Firefighters, who were called out at around 1 p.m., arrived to find flames throughout the inside of the the home.

A second alarm was called in as crews worked to protect a neighbor's home from flames threatening to singe the exterior siding.

Gas service had been shut off to the home.

No one was injured.