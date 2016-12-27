New Castle woman dies after being struck by two vehicles

A New Castle woman was killed Monday evening while crossing the street.

The New Castle Police Department says just before 6 p.m., 54 year-old Geraldine Oliva was crossing East Washington St. when she was struck by a car heading south. As the driver pulled to the side of the road, another vehicle in the northbound lane hit Oliva as she was lying in the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.

According to New Castle Police, the driver of the second car may not have been aware of hitting Oliva, as it traveled onward.

Police are taking any tips to identify the driver of the second vehicle involved in the incident. New Castle Police can be contacted at (724) 656-3585 or at their online tip line.