Hearings set for water rate increases in Columbiana and Trumbull counties

People living in parts of Columbiana and Trumbull counties have the chance to voice their opinions about potential water rate increases in the coming year.

The Public Utilities commission of Ohio has scheduled three public hearings on a proposal from Aqua Ohio that would affect 1,464 customers of Aqua's Masury division in Brookfield and Hubbard, and 294 customers formerly served by Tomahawk Utilities in Columbiana County.

Currently, Aqua Ohio customers in Masury pay an estimated $42.22 per month. The proposal would see customers paying a 13.7 percent increase, adding $5.78 to the monthly bill for a total of $48.

In the Tomahawk area, customers currently paying an estimated $28.83 per month would see a 14.98 percent increase or $4.32, putting their monthly bill at $33.15.

PUCO, which regulates investor-owned water companies in Ohio, reviewed the requests from Aqua Ohio and will consider public opinion regarding the proposed changes.

There are three public hearings scheduled for customers to express their views about Aqua Ohio's proposed rate increases:

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Ohio History Connection, Cardinal Classroom

800 E. 17th Ave.

Columbus, Ohio

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Harding High School, Community Room

1500 Harding Highway East

Marion, Ohio

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Ashtabula Township Office, Meeting Room

2718 North Ridge East

Ashtabula, Ohio

For those unable to make the hearings, PUCO is also accepting correspondences online or by mail addressed to 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43215.