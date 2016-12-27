Part of Niles under boil alert - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Part of Niles under boil alert

NILES, Ohio -

A section of Niles is under a boil alert following a water main break earlier Tuesday. 

Niles City Service Director, James DePasquale said residents along West Street between Blaine Street and George Street are under a 24 hour boil alert.

Even though the line has been repaired, but the city is still advising those in the affected area to boil their water as a precaution. 
 

