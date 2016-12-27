Niles woman tells police she snorted heroin before crashing car

A Niles woman admitted to snorting heroin before getting behind the wheel and causing a head on crash late Monday afternoon in Warren, police say.

Kimberly Doggett, 25, faces charges including driving under the influence, failure to control, and drug paraphernalia.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Market Street and Laird Avenue and caused injuries to both drivers, according to reports.

Police say Doggett went left of center and struck a car waiting turn left.

When police got to the scene, they say they saw Doggett sitting on the side of the road, clutching her purse tightly.

She later admitted to having drug related items in the bag and to using cocaine earlier in the day in addition to the heroin, reports say.

Police say Doggett also mentioned she was a recovering drug addict and hadn't used heroin in months.

Doggett was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries and drug testing.

According to court records, Doggett did not appear at her Tuesday morning arraignment, resulting in a warrant being issued.

