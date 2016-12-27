Austintown woman begins sentence for Canfield traffic death

An Austintown woman has started serving a thirty day jail sentence for the traffic death of a 20 year-old Youngstown man.

Kerrie Sefchik, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on Tuesday.

Investigators say a Pontiac Vibe being driven by Sefchik in November 2015, veered off Route 224 striking Ty Shawn Jayvon Burkley as he walked along the road.

Burkley died shortly after being hit.

Sefchik pleaded guilty in October to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third degree felony.

Burkley's mother wrote in a letter read in court that “the loss of my son is tragic, but I understand that punishing the driver will not bring my son back.”

Judge Christian approved Sefchik's plea agreement earlier this month, sentencing her to 30 days in jail, five years of community control, and five years of license suspension. In addition, the judge ordered her to perform 200 hours of community service and undergo drug and alcohol treatment.

Sefchik, the mother of a two and 11 year-old, has been in counseling and on anxiety medication since the incident, according to her attorney.

“Nothing I can do or say can undo what I have done in this tragedy,” said Sefchik. “There are no excuses for how or why this occurred.”

The judge said after three years, Sefchik will be eligible to request permission to drive to work.

