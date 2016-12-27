Austintown restaurant closing Saturday

The end of 2016 will also bring an end to an Austintown restaurant.

The YOLO Grille and Taproom will shut down at the close of business on Saturday, according to a message posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The businesses has been in the Weston Center plaza at Mahoning Avenue and Route 46 since early 2014.

The message from Executive Chef Matt Sutton invites patrons to join them to “celebrate a Buckeye victory” Saturday, when Ohio State University plays Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Sutton gives no reason for the closing but thanks patrons and friends for nine years of support.

Before moving to its current location, YOLO had operated in Canfield since 2008.

Sutton, who previously operated Martini's restaurant in downtown Youngstown before starting the YOLO venture, also asks his Facebook readers to eat and spend on locally owned businesses.