Questions raised over funding community development office in Warren

Layoffs and cuts to federal nonprofit dollars could be on the line if the community development department in Warren is not funded.

City councilman and finance committee chairman Eddie Colbert said that he and some others feel that it is wrong ideologically to fund community development with enterprise fund dollars, which has never received them in the past. That's the only option of funding the department right now.

Greg Hicks, the city's law director, said that the state auditor confirmed that this practice is legal.

"But at this point after we've just passed a tax for the citizens, telling them that we're going to do everything we can to be fiscally responsible with their money to follow it up quickly with a move like this that this year in 2016 is leading us to actually use general fund money to fund the department, I feel is the epitome of fiscal irresponsibility," stated Colbert.

Hicks commented that "there is a precedent for a general fund department to be supplemented by an enterprise department based upon work they do for that department."

He also said that the "auditor of the state concurred with exactly what I said. If you show the nexus between the services performed you can charge back to the enterprise department so it's now just a matter of making sure that formula is correct as far as the numbers are concerned. How much time is spent, how much can you charge back."

The department oversees federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding. There are various programs for the elderly, homeless, children and Meals on Wheels.

Hicks said that without people to monitor the funding, federal dollars would be eliminated too.

"If you don't have those individuals who can oversee that so that you can report that back to HUD, then you're going to have to eliminate giving those monies to those things because you can't guarantee to the federal government that you're spending them properly," Hicks explained.