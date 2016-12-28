Greenville firefighters lose four-legged friend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Greenville firefighters lose four-legged friend

Photo of Maezie posted on her 14th birthday Photo of Maezie posted on her 14th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. -

Firefighters in Greenville are mourning the loss of a fire house companion.

A message posted by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1976 announced on Tuesday the passing of Maezie the fire dog.

The Dalmatian had many EMS, fire, police and other community friends that would stop and visit her according to the post. “Maezie was always the highlight of the station tours with children, and she always loved the extra attention.”

Firefighters are thanking everyone sending condolences and kind words through Facebook and other social media.

Friends celebrated Maezie's 14th birthday on December 5th.

The Facebook post concludes with, “We'll miss you crazy dog.”

