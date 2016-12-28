Justice unhappy as age limit forces her off Ohio high court

One of two Ohio Supreme Court justices retiring at year's end due to mandatory age limits says she's "a bit unhappy" as those rules force her from the bench.

Justice Judith Ann Lanzinger tells The Blade in Toledo (http://bit.ly/2hko3q1 ) perhaps the provision made more sense when people weren't living so long. She notes the judicial branch is the only branch of government with such a requirement, which she says restricts someone even if they still have physical and mental energy for the work.

But she says it also makes room for new jurists.

Lanzinger and the most senior justice, Paul Pfeifer of Bucyrus, must retire because rules prohibit justices over 70 from seeking another term.

With their elected replacements, the court will still have six Republicans and one Democrat.

