Women accused of stealing thousands from Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An eight month investigation by Youngstown police detectives and prosecutors has resulted in charges against two woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a South Side church.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has indicted 45 year-old Theresa Harris and 56 year-old Patricia Shepherd on theft charges.

Police first became aware of the case in April when an official from the Holy Bible Church of God on St. Louis Avenue reported that he had tried to cash a check, only to be told by the bank that church account was overdrawn.

In fact, all three of the church's bank accounts had been overdrawn, according to Louis Robinson, who reported the theft.

Robinson says the church's $50,000 building account fund only had a balance of $237.

He told police that he believed that only $15,000 from that account actually went to the church.

Robinson said that Harris and Shepherd were the only two people in charge of the bank accounts at the time.

Harris told investigators that her signature, and that of Shepherd's are both needed in order to take money out of the accounts.

According to the police report, Harris admitting taking $10,000 from the church for personal use, and admitted that she knew what she did was wrong.

But Harris also said that the money she took was nowhere near the $35,000 reported missing.

Police also spoke with Shepherd at the time, who said that she had no part in taking the money, claiming that she only signed checks for church needs.

According to the indictment, the money was taken sometime during a period that started in January, 2014 and and June, 2016.

Both woman will be arraigned next month in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

