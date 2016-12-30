U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors from a missing plane carrying six people over Lake Erie at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The city of Cleveland will handle the search and recovery operation Saturday morning.

In a press release, the Chief of Response for the Coast Guard 9th District, Capt. Michael Mullen, said, "The decision to suspend a search is never easy. I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who lost loved ones during this tragedy."

According to the press release, the Coast Guard makes the decision after a search area is saturated with a maximum number of assets, resources and crew effort, and survivors are still not found. The release noted that extreme care and deliberation went into the decision.

The search was suspended pending further developments. U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Katelyn Waddle said some further developments that could change the circumstances for them to start searching again would be if debris is found or information comes to light to search another area.

Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Waddle said that nothing new had been found in the search; no debris or signs of life.

When asked about the likelihood about those on board surviving she said that even though it's cold, there is that will to survive which is the largest factor that you can't take into account.

She said that the Coast Guard only handles search and rescue operations, so the operation will become search and recovery Saturday morning when the city of Cleveland takes over.

21 News has confirmed that John T. Fleming was piloting the Cessna Citation 525 that went off the radar screen shortly after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland late Thursday.

Also on board the plane was Fleming's wife Suzanne, their sons, 15-year-old John, and 14-year-old Andrew.

John and Suzanne Fleming are 1989 graduates of Boardman High School.

John Fleming, who is the CEO of the Columbus based Superior Beverage Group, holds a pilot and helicopter license.

The Coast Guard said that it received a call from air traffic control at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday that it had lost communications and radar contact when the aircraft was over Lake Erie, about two miles north of Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

According to the press release, the search spanned more than 20 hours and included Coast Guard crews aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, an HC-130 aircraft and the Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay, as well as an aircrew aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130.

Searchers originally faced 12 to 15 foot waves.

The twin engine business jet was traveling from Burke Lakefront to Columbus.

All six people on board the plane are residents of the City of Dublin, outside of Columbus.

"We are deeply saddened by this news," said Dublin Mayor Greg Peterson in a statement released Friday afternoon. "Dublin City Council, City of Dublin staff and the Dublin Irish Festival Family are keeping all of those on board the flight in our thoughts and prayers."

A press conference with the Coast Guard and the city of Cleveland is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Joseph R. McHenry, Executive Vice President of Superior Beverage Group, released the following statement on the company's web site:

“We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene.

As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family.

This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.”