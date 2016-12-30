Youngstown woman found competent to stand trial for arson

A judge says a Youngstown woman is now competent to stand trial for allegedly setting fire to her apartment building.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Shirley Christian issued the finding in the case of 37-year-old Sonya Shannon, who faces two counts of arson.

Investigators say Shannon set fire to the entrance of her apartment building on Lois Court last April.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly and no one was injured.

In August, Judge Christian found Shannon not competent to defend herself, and sent her to Heartland Behavioral Health Care Systems in Massillon for treatment.

The ruling deeming Shannon competent came during a Thursday court hearing.