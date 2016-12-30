Sebring Police Chief Ray Heverly passes away

Condolences are being posted on social media in memory of Sebring Police Chief Ray Heverly, who passed away Friday morning following an illness.

Heverly, 54, was surrounded by family and friends in Akron at the time of his death, according to the Sebring Village Manager.

Chief Heverly began his law enforcement career of 27 years as a part-time patrolman on March 10, 1987 with the Sebring Police Department. He was appointed as a fulltime police officer on November 9, 1990.

On October 23, 2000 Heverly was promoted to chief of police, in which he served for 12 years until his retirement on June 19, 2012. He was reappointed as chief on August 19, 2012.

Chief Heverly was the recipient of numerous commendations for his service including the Gallantry Star Medal, Drug Buster Medal with Bronze Palm Leaf, Chief's Achievement Medal, Ready Commendation Medal and the Distinguished Police Service Medal from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are pending.