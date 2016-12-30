Penguins goalie Murray out with lower-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday that Murray is "week to week." Murray left Wednesday night's comeback victory over Carolina after the second period. Marc-Andre Fleury came on in relief as the Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win.

Murray helped the Penguins to the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup last spring. The 22-year-old is 13-3-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage for the Penguins, who began Thursday atop the Metropolitan Division.

Fleury, the winningest goaltender in club history, has struggled at times this season but has played better of late. The 32-year-old is 11-5-4 with a 3.13 goals-against and a .908 save percentage.

