Cleveland logs most homicides in a decade, with at least 135

CLEVELAND (AP) - An increase in homicides in Cleveland this year has given the city its highest total in the last decade.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2iE9KSl ) reports the city has logged at least 135 slayings in 2016, including a fatal shooting Tuesday. In that case, a 48-year-old man was shot and was rushed to a hospital where he died. Investigators didn't immediately identify a suspect in the shooting.

That slaying brought the homicide total this year to the highest mark in the past decade. There were 134 homicides in 2007 and 120 slayings last year.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.