8 family slayings still unsolved as Ohio sheriff is sworn in

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - The appointed Ohio sheriff investigating the slayings of eight people from one family has been sworn in for a four-year term after winning the election.

Democratic Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was sworn in Wednesday by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, whose office is working with Reader's on the massive investigation into the April slayings.

Reader was appointed sheriff less a year before seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family were fatally shot at three trailers and a camper near Piketon. Three young children were unharmed.

Reader says he believes the killer or killers were local.

He tells The Columbus Dispatch that he thinks the key to solving the case is getting truthful information from the people closest to the victims, which he says hasn't always happened.

