Police search turns up heroin at Girard home

Girard police report that they conducted a drug raid near a local school on Friday.

The Girard Police Street Crimes Unit searched the downstairs unit at 40 East Kline Street, where officers found $2,000 worth or heroin and a stolen, loaded gun.

Police also say an infant was in the home, located less than 1,000 feet from St. Rose School.

The search follows month long investigation where agents say they made undercover buys of heroin.

Two males and a female will be charged with aggravated drug trafficking, receiving stolen property, permitting drug abuse and other charges.