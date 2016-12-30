Ring in the New Year with First Night Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ring in the New Year with First Night Youngstown

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

First Night Youngstown will ring in the New Year with plenty of family fun.

The annual event will offer everything from ice skating at the Covelli Centre to swimming at The YMCA. There will also be cookie decorating at One Hot Cookie, as well as outside horse carriage rides, face painting and so much more.

The event will include two firework shows. The first is at 9 p.m.
The second is at midnight and will include a ball drop.

For access to the events participants will need to purchase a First Night Admission Button.

  • For adults over 18:  $10
  • Senior/Military:  $5
  • Students with ID (13 yeras - 25years): $5
  • Children under 12:  FREE

For more details on where to purchase a button and for a complete schedule of events visit, firstnightyoungstownoh.com
 

