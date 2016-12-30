Elton John pays tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas show

Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:58:16 GMT
Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week.
With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." The 53-year-old Michael died on Christmas Day. John called his death one of the "saddest moments" of his career. He said he knew Michael from the start of WHAM! and the two collaborated on music.
John also tweeted a photo of the two, writing: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist." He said Michael donated to causes without fanfare.
Police say an initial autopsy has been "inconclusive" and more tests must be done to establish a cause of death.
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:57:08 GMT
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget...
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:45:28 GMT
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.
