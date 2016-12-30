Elton John pays tribute to George Michael at Las Vegas show

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

A gunman has killed three people and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by deputies in Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Elton John teared up while paying tribute to his friend George Michael during a concert in Las Vegas this week.

With a picture of Michael lighting up the backdrop of the stage, he performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." The 53-year-old Michael died on Christmas Day. John called his death one of the "saddest moments" of his career. He said he knew Michael from the start of WHAM! and the two collaborated on music.

John also tweeted a photo of the two, writing: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist." He said Michael donated to causes without fanfare.

Police say an initial autopsy has been "inconclusive" and more tests must be done to establish a cause of death.

