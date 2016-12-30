City fights satellite dish blight with 30-day removal order

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

A gunman has killed three people and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by deputies in Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.

Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th before being shot dead by police

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Officer's killer had ranted about police killing and abusing

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania city is taking up a fight against satellite TV dish blight.

Easton's City Council passed a resolution requiring the removal of TV dishes 30 days after the service is disconnected.

The Express-Times of Easton reports that Councilman David O'Connell sponsored Wednesday night's measure because the leftover dishes are unsightly and could create a safety problem.

Chief Code Administrator Stephen Nowroski tells The Associated Press that penalties allow for a ticket of $25 for the first offense. That goes to $35 if not paid within 10 days. After 20 days, a citation can be filed in court.

Nowroski says it won't be hard to enforce because it can be flagged every time they do a rental inspection or inspect a house or building up for sale.

