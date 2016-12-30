City fights satellite dish blight with 30-day removal order

Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:58:16 GMT
Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.More >>
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania city is taking up a fight against satellite TV dish blight.
Easton's City Council passed a resolution requiring the removal of TV dishes 30 days after the service is disconnected.
The Express-Times of Easton reports that Councilman David O'Connell sponsored Wednesday night's measure because the leftover dishes are unsightly and could create a safety problem.
Chief Code Administrator Stephen Nowroski tells The Associated Press that penalties allow for a ticket of $25 for the first offense. That goes to $35 if not paid within 10 days. After 20 days, a citation can be filed in court.
Nowroski says it won't be hard to enforce because it can be flagged every time they do a rental inspection or inspect a house or building up for sale.
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:57:08 GMT
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget...More >>
Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:45:28 GMT
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.More >>
