Santa Claus is back on Facebook after proving his identity

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

A gunman has killed three people and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by deputies in Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Santa Claus' Facebook account has been reinstated after the social media company suspended his access and demanded proof of identity on Christmas Day.

Claus, a North Pole city councilman, said he was never given a reason why his page was blocked. He said he thought Facebook didn't believe his name was Santa Claus or that he lived in North Pole.

A Facebook spokeswoman apologized in an email Tuesday for suspending Claus' account and said it was done by mistake.

"The account was removed in error and restored as soon as we were able to investigate," the company said in a statement. "Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong."

To get his account reinstated, Claus said he sent multiple documents proving his identity, including copies of his Alaska driver's license and letter of appointment to the North Pole City Council. Claud said he is the only Santa Claus on Facebook who resides in the city and legally goes by the name.

"I just can't believe somebody, particularly on Christmas, would take me to task," he said.

Claus, who goes on his Facebook page regularly, said he uses the social media platform to share "nice quotes" and interact with people. His page has more than 300,000 "likes."

