Hermitage police seeking donations to purchase K9 unit

The Hermitage Police Department hopes to add a new member to its force in 2017.

The department has plans to welcome a K9 unit to the city.

Hermitage police are currently seeking donations to help cover the cost of the dog and its training, which will be done at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.

"As you know, many departments utilize K9s for police work and they are extremely valuable resource and we want the citizens of Hermitage to benefit from that resource as well," said Chief Jewell.

Jewell says the department hopes to raise $55,000 for the dog and all of its required training and equipment. He anticipates the dog will join the patrol staff by mid 2017.