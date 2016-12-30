Hermitage police seeking donations to purchase K9 unit - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage police seeking donations to purchase K9 unit

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
Connect

The Hermitage Police Department hopes to add a new member to its force in 2017.  

The department has plans to welcome a K9 unit to the city.  

Hermitage police are currently seeking donations to help cover the cost of the dog and its training, which will be done at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.

"As you know, many departments utilize K9s for police work and they are extremely valuable resource and we want the citizens of Hermitage to benefit from that resource as well," said Chief Jewell.

Jewell says the department hopes to raise $55,000 for the dog and all of its required training and equipment.  He anticipates the dog will join the patrol staff by mid 2017.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:00:56 GMT

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

  • Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:59:24 GMT

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms