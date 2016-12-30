Driver cited in Howland crash that injured four - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver cited in Howland crash that injured four

HOWLAND, Ohio -

Four people were taken to area hospitals following two vehicle crash in Howland Friday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:29 pm, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound on State Route 82 approaching Howland Wilson Road.

At the same time, a 2010 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on State Route 82.  As the Focus reached the traffic light at Howland Wilson Road, it stopped in traffic, waiting to turn left.  Troopers say as the traffic light turned red, the Focus completed its left turn.  The Chevrolet failed to stop for the red light and struck the Focus on the right side, according to the patrol.  Both vehicles traveled out of the intersection, striking a utility pole.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was identified as Thomas Webber, 21-years-old, of Warren.  Webber suffered injuries troopers describe as non-life threatening.  He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio for treatment.

Two occupants from Webber’s vehicle were also transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was identified as Michaela Ruane, 24-years-old, of Warren.  Ruane suffered serious injuries and was also taken to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center.

Webber has been cited for failure to obey a red traffic light.

