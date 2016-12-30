Uber rides expected to triple on New Year's Eve

With vehicles getting larger, it is becoming more difficult to see children in front of cars. Hundreds of children have lost their lives when drivers, often pulling forward out of a driveway, accidentally crush them. 80 percent of frontovers involve larger vehicles, and most accidents involve parents behind the wheel. Just this year, Todd Heap, former NFL player, lived a parent's worst nightmare when he accidentally drove over his three-year-old daughter crushing her to death. ...More >>
Wednesday afternoon, police identified the body found earlier that morning, in Capri Motel off of East Market Street. Police say a manager found Steffon Scott, on the second floor where he had been staying. Authorities tell us his body was in a state of decomposition and it's possible he was dead inside the room for several days. After noticing a white powdered substance inside the room, detectives took no chances of potential exposure. Police tell 21 News they believe t...More >>
Howland Police and the Trumbull County Coroner's Office are investigating after a body was found in an East Market Street motel Wednesday morning. The body found in one of the rooms inside the Capri Motel was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to investigators. Due to the odor and the presence of an unknown white substance in the room, Detectives used oxygen masks and tanks to allow them to breathe. Police believe they have identified the man, who they say was renting...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is in the race leader's yellow jersey as the 2017 Tour de France embarks on a first full road stage.More >>
Jose Ramirez homered twice, and the Cleveland Indians snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning of an 11-8 win over the...More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
