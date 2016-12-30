Uber rides expected to triple on New Year's Eve

If you're looking for designated driver for New Year's Eve, look no further than your phone.

Last New Year's Eve, Uber says they provided more than five million rides. This year the company expects that number to triple. And with thousands expected to pop the cork on their New Year’s Eve celebrations, there may be no better time to catch a ride.

Whether you're an Uber pro or logging-on for the first time, there's a few things Uber wants you to know ahead of the New Year.

According to a press release, demand is expected to be highest on New Year's Eve between midnight and 3:00 a.m. as people head home for the night. Uber notes that fares may go up or down based on how many people are requesting a ride. So, between midnight and 3:00 a.m. fares will likely be the highest.

Riders can see the cost of their ride before confirming a pick-up.

Uber is also encouraging riders to make sure they are getting into the right vehicle by double checking the license plate and car model with the information provided on the app.

For first time Uber-users, here's a breakdown of how the app works:

Download Uber onto your smart phone and create an account.

Request a ride and enter your destination.

When a nearby driver accepts your request, the app will display an estimated time of arrival.

Your fare is automatically calculated and charged to the card linked to your Uber account.

Tipping is voluntary.

If items are lost or forgotten while on an Uber-ride, the driver can be contacted directly on the app.

For more, visit Uber.com.