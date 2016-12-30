McDonald's Hoop News 12/30/16 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 12/30/16

H.S. Basketball | Boys 

Struthers 50 Poland 41

Salem 66 West Branch 58

Springfield 47 Sebring 53

Farrell 82 Youngstown East 78 - OT

Mineral Ridge 40 Campbell 58

Lake Center 46 Cardinal Mooney 59

Perry 45 Edgewood 69

LaBrae 65 Garfield 48

Fitch 50 Boardman 53

Niles 58 McDonald 82

Idea 50 West Middlesex 56


H.S. Basketball |Girls

Brookfield 58 Niles 54

