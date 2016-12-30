Ohio fugitive shoots self during Montana police stop

SHELBY, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man who warned that he would die before going to prison fatally shot himself after police pulled him over in Montana.

Toole County coroner Dan Whitted identified the man as 55-year-old John Brecheisen of Loudonville, Ohio. KSEN-AM reports Brecheisen had been indicted in Ashland County, Ohio, on charges that include grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Ashland County officials say Brecheisen previously warned he would shoot at law enforcement or kill himself if it looked like he was going to prison.

The Toole County sheriff's department followed Brecheisen's vehicle Thursday from a motel in Shelby, 17 miles south of the Canadian border, and pulled him over on U.S. Highway 2.

Sheriff's officials say Brecheisen pointed a handgun at officers, then turned it on himself.

Authorities say none of the officers fired a weapon.

Information from: KSEN-AM, http://www.ksenam.com/main.html

