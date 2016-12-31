Ronda Rousey gets $3 million guaranteed payday at UFC 207

Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:58:16 GMT
Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.
Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Ronda Rousey is getting one of the biggest guaranteed paydays in UFC history for her comeback fight.
Rousey will make a guaranteed $3 million for her bantamweight title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, the Nevada Athletic Commission says.
Rousey (12-1) hadn't fought since losing her title and her unbeaten record to Holly Holm in November 2015, but her 13-month absence didn't diminish her star power with the UFC's brass.
The $3 million guarantee matches Conor McGregor's guaranteed payday earlier this year as the biggest disclosed check in UFC history. Rousey and McGregor also typically make millions more in undisclosed bonuses and pay-per-view revenue shares.
Rousey got the payday despite refusing to promote her comeback fight, making almost no media appearances to boost pay-per-view sales.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget impasse.
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.
