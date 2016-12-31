Ronda Rousey gets $3 million guaranteed payday at UFC 207

Authorities say a doctor with a rifle hidden under a lab coat opened fire at the New York City hospital where he used to work, killing one physician and leaving several other doctors with critical injuries

Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidency

Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating

Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds

Police were searching Wednesday for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

A gunman has killed three people and wounded a fourth before being fatally shot by deputies in Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.

Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th before being shot dead by police

Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

Officer's killer had ranted about police killing and abusing

Prosecutors say the suspect in the kidnapping of a University of Illinois scholar from China marched in a vigil for the victim a day before his arrest and also talked about how she resisted.

Oregon lawmakers approved a measure requiring insurance companies to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Ronda Rousey is getting one of the biggest guaranteed paydays in UFC history for her comeback fight.

Rousey will make a guaranteed $3 million for her bantamweight title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, the Nevada Athletic Commission says.

Rousey (12-1) hadn't fought since losing her title and her unbeaten record to Holly Holm in November 2015, but her 13-month absence didn't diminish her star power with the UFC's brass.

The $3 million guarantee matches Conor McGregor's guaranteed payday earlier this year as the biggest disclosed check in UFC history. Rousey and McGregor also typically make millions more in undisclosed bonuses and pay-per-view revenue shares.

Rousey got the payday despite refusing to promote her comeback fight, making almost no media appearances to boost pay-per-view sales.

