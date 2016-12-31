Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter

Posted: Updated:
Jason Robinson Jason Robinson
JUNIATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -

Pennsylvania State Police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a trooper was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning.

Cpl. Adam Reed confirms that 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison was killed by police about 10:30 a.m. during an encounter at a mobile home in central Pennsylvania.

The site was not far from the home in Huntingdon County where 23-year-old Trooper Landon Weaver was shot Friday night responding to a domestic incident. Police had been looking for the suspect since the 6:30 p.m. shooting.

Reed did not have further details Saturday on the circumstances of the trooper's shooting.

Weaver joined the department a year ago and graduated from the police academy in June. Reed says the trooper's survivors include his wife.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Credit scores could see boost amid new reporting guidelines

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:00:56 GMT

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    More >>

  • Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Austintown police charge Leetonia pair with Fentanyl possession

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:59:24 GMT

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms