Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter

Pennsylvania State Police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a trooper was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning.

Cpl. Adam Reed confirms that 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison was killed by police about 10:30 a.m. during an encounter at a mobile home in central Pennsylvania.

The site was not far from the home in Huntingdon County where 23-year-old Trooper Landon Weaver was shot Friday night responding to a domestic incident. Police had been looking for the suspect since the 6:30 p.m. shooting.

Reed did not have further details Saturday on the circumstances of the trooper's shooting.

Weaver joined the department a year ago and graduated from the police academy in June. Reed says the trooper's survivors include his wife.

