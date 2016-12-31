Trash collection schedules after the holiday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trash collection schedules after the holiday

The holiday will not impact trash collection schedules for many homes in the Valley.

Youngstown

Residential garbage and recycling collections in the City of Youngstown will not be affected by the New Years Day holiday.

Residents area advised to place their garbage and recycling items at the curb on your regularly-scheduled day

Warren

Although city offices will be closed in Warren on Monday, January 2, there will be no delay in garbage pickup.

All routes will run on schedule Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6, 2017.

Allison Brothers

Customers of Allison Brothers in Mahoning County should see no issues with trash collection, the company says.

According to Allison Brothers, there is no delay in garbage pickup due to the New Year holiday for customers in Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, North Jackson and parts of Diamond in North Lima.

The company also says they are running on schedule during the week following New Year's Day.

    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...
    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    Two major changes in credit scoring could benefit millions of Americans.

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

    A man and woman from Leetonia are due in court Wednesday to answer charges after Austintown police say they caught the two in a parked car with syringes and the powerful opioid Fentanyl. 

