Trash collection schedules after the holiday

The holiday will not impact trash collection schedules for many homes in the Valley.

Youngstown

Residential garbage and recycling collections in the City of Youngstown will not be affected by the New Years Day holiday.

Residents area advised to place their garbage and recycling items at the curb on your regularly-scheduled day

Warren

Although city offices will be closed in Warren on Monday, January 2, there will be no delay in garbage pickup.

All routes will run on schedule Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6, 2017.

Allison Brothers

Customers of Allison Brothers in Mahoning County should see no issues with trash collection, the company says.

According to Allison Brothers, there is no delay in garbage pickup due to the New Year holiday for customers in Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, North Jackson and parts of Diamond in North Lima.

The company also says they are running on schedule during the week following New Year's Day.