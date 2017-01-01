Autopsy reveals cause of death of Sharpsville homicide victim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Autopsy reveals cause of death of Sharpsville homicide victim

Posted: Updated:
Homicide victim Amanda Downs Homicide victim Amanda Downs
Antonio Velazquez-Rupert 2016 Booking Photo Antonio Velazquez-Rupert 2016 Booking Photo
Antonio Valezquez-Rupert posted this picture of him with Amanda Downs on Dec. 22 Antonio Valezquez-Rupert posted this picture of him with Amanda Downs on Dec. 22
SHARPSVILLE, Pa -

The Mercer County coroner has made a ruling in the death of 28 year old Amanda Downs of Masury.

John A. Libonati officially ruled Downs' death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

The Sharpsville man accused of killing Downs remains in the Berks County Prison, as he awaits a return to Mercer County to answer three felony charges in court.

Police have filed a criminal complaint with a District Magistrate charging 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert with murdering Downs.

In addition to the criminal homicide charge, Velazquez-Rupert is also charged with kidnapping Downs's eight-month-old daughter Ariella, as well as interfering with custody of a child.

Related coverage: Sharpsville police identify homicide victim

Sharpsville Police found the body of Downs just after noon Saturday at the Georgetown South Apartments, 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville.

Police issued an Amber Alert, believing Velazquez-Rupert had driven away from the apartment, taking the baby with him.

Later that afternoon, Velazquez-Rupert was arrested more than 300 miles away in Reading, Pennsylvania, between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Police found the infant, describing her as being in "fine" condition.

Downs' death came just nine days after Velazquez-Rupert posted pictures on his Facebook page of him and Downs embracing and kissing.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Canfield little league baseball team one win away from district title

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:22:10 GMT

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

    The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman. 

    More >>

  • The police report does not mention that the victim is blind

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Blind Warren man claims he was robbed after answering door for police

    Saturday, July 8 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-07-08 05:17:25 GMT
    Larry Smith Jr.Larry Smith Jr.

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>

    A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department. According to a police report, 45-year-old Larry Smith Jr. said he was house-sitting a home on the 800 block of Palmyra Road SW early Thursday morning when he heard a knock on the door from someone identifying themselves as Warren Police. Smith said when he opened the door, the visitor told him to place his hand behind his back. The victim says he complie...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms