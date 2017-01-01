Autopsy reveals cause of death of Sharpsville homicide victim

Antonio Valezquez-Rupert posted this picture of him with Amanda Downs on Dec. 22

The Mercer County coroner has made a ruling in the death of 28 year old Amanda Downs of Masury.

John A. Libonati officially ruled Downs' death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

The Sharpsville man accused of killing Downs remains in the Berks County Prison, as he awaits a return to Mercer County to answer three felony charges in court.

Police have filed a criminal complaint with a District Magistrate charging 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert with murdering Downs.

In addition to the criminal homicide charge, Velazquez-Rupert is also charged with kidnapping Downs's eight-month-old daughter Ariella, as well as interfering with custody of a child.

Sharpsville Police found the body of Downs just after noon Saturday at the Georgetown South Apartments, 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville.

Police issued an Amber Alert, believing Velazquez-Rupert had driven away from the apartment, taking the baby with him.

Later that afternoon, Velazquez-Rupert was arrested more than 300 miles away in Reading, Pennsylvania, between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Police found the infant, describing her as being in "fine" condition.

Downs' death came just nine days after Velazquez-Rupert posted pictures on his Facebook page of him and Downs embracing and kissing.