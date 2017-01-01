Great Groceries: Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Potatoes

Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Potatoes

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 egg

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

8 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1/2 Tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup seasoned Panko bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 lb. baby potatoes, quartered

3/4 stick butter, melted

1 lb. green beans, cut into thirds



Preheat oven to 400°.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg, lemon juice, 4 cloves garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Place chicken into egg mixture, cover and allow to marinade in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to an hour.

In another bowl, combine bread crumbs and cheese. Dredge marinated chicken in bread crumb mixture. Place chicken onto a prepared baking sheet, lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Arrange potatoes around chicken in a single layer.

Mix together butter, remaining 4 cloves garlic and salt to taste. Pour half of the butter mixture over potatoes. Toss to evenly coat. Bake for 15 minutes.

Remove baking sheet from oven and flip chicken. Move potatoes to one side and place green beans on the other side of the baking sheet. Pour remaining garlic butter overtop and return to oven to broil on medium-high heat for 10 minutes, or until chicken is golden and potatoes are cooked through.