New Year's holiday adjustments for Monday

With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, Monday is observed as a legal holiday, just like the day after Christmas.

And because of that, there's no mail delivery today. All federal, state, county and city offices are closed.

There's no trading on Wall Street and public libraries are closed.

Monday is also a legal banking holiday; so many branches will be closed, while others will be open like those located in grocery stores.

Most trash pickup times are running as scheduled. And most students head back to school on Tuesday after the winter break.